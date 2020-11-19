Thanksgiving, police and demonstrations

Dear Editor:

As Thanksgiving approaches, this year I would like to express my thanks to our local city police, the Sheriff people and the State Patrol troopers, with one caveat. This is my opinion, with made-up data. I do believe that for eight to 12 hours a day, 95% of the day, law enforcement do their job with the greatest respect for the people they work with, be it other staff, the general public and people that they may need to impose authority.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.