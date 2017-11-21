Thanksgiving begins with prayer at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
The public is invited to begin their Thanksgiving holiday with a time of prayer, communion and hymns at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m.
This annual Thanksgiving service is a time to show gratitude to God as a community of believers, recognizing that all our gifts and blessings are gifts from our Creator.
“This is always one of my favorite services of the year,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “We gather as a larger family, recognizing and giving thanks for the bounty of blessings we enjoy. On Thanksgiving Day, as we gather with family and friends, enjoying the abundance of food and laughter, we who attend this service know that we have begun the wonderful traditions of this special time with great intention by first giving thanks to God.”
The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be Episcopalian to receive Communion in the Episcopal Church. All are welcome at the table of God. If you prefer, you may choose not to receive the bread and wine and opt for a blessing or simply remain in your seat.
“Communion is the Christian way of receiving Christ’s gift of life through bread and wine. It is indeed the ultimate Christian feast. We are fed both physically and spiritually through the love of Christ,” said Neel. “Indeed the very word ’Eucharist’ means ‘thanksgiving.’”
St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information about this service or other services of worship, call 731-5801.
