Thankful for the things we do as family

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Do you remember the scrapbooking days? Everyone was taking pictures to create pages for their albums. Our daughters were big into it. I remember the parties just to make pages. I was invited once and made one page. I decided no more. It wasn’t my thing — too much work.
It was a fad for many, but for one of our daughters, she found her creative bent in the piles of photos. It was never too much work or too messy when she entered into her scrapbook room filled with black suitcases and filing cabinets. It’s been her thing over these many years. She sold memory books, paper and supplies, only to get discounts to buy more fancy scissors and cutting machines for herself. She was her best customer.
Every piece of paper has a theme. She made sure we had hot chocolate nights, s’mores moments, ice skating parties and Fourth of July celebrations. Anything and everything was planned around another Kodak moment so she could fill more pages.
Thousands of photos are in books on the large bookshelf. The year is marked on the spine and some are so full of activities; there are two albums for each year, marked A and B.
The other night we came together for our weekly family dinner. She said, “I am halfway done with 2016. I’ve been working on it for two days.”
The family couldn’t help but look at the photos and every page, full of fun doodads, slogans and captions. We clustered together looking over the shoulder of one person who flipped through the scrapbook.
The albums begin with the year of baby pictures. Those babies are now 21 and 22 years old. That means her albums go back to 1995. Photos on the first day of school for each year, even the first day at college. She dressed the boys in costumes just to get photos. Even to this day, she makes sure they have Christmas family pictures with funny hats and shirts.
The boys resisted the photo shoots, but they knew it was a given in their family. Today, they actually enjoy the scrapbooks and pull them out when their friends come over. They show them their pictures and remind them of the good times they had.
It’s grace we do what we do. I’m so thankful one person in the family takes time and makes sure our family memories are preserved. She has said if they had to evacuate, the first thing she would grab would be the scrapbooks. She has told the family to always remember the scrapbooks. They can’t be replaced.
They remind us of all the family road trips to football games and wrestling matches. We would line up on the stadium seat and have one long selfie. My Sweet Al would howl with the Thunderwolf as Pueblo won another football game. We laughed and cried with our grandson who won the Colorado wrestling championship title. Every match he fought, the school and boy of each win are recorded in those books of memories.
The pink cowboy hat and pink scarf has its own page. I ended up with the pink hat, but not without the whole family taking turns trying it on and posing for pictures. Sons-in-law, grandsons and husbands all have a picture wearing the pink hat and scarf and the proof is in one of those books.
There was the wedding in California for our granddaughter that all the family attended. Of course, one of the funniest moments was dressing up the men with silly hats and glasses and pasting mustaches on the women. It was our family portrait that year. Couldn’t we be ordinary, look like the other wedding guests? No, we looked like the Beverly Hillbillies in the city. We needed a photo memory for the scrapbook.
Then there was the year for the ugly sweater Christmas. That was the year our son came home and refused to put on an ugly sweater for our family portrait. Every year, when he wasn’t home, we Photoshopped him in; that year was no exception. We chose the ugliest sweater of all to dress him in and we put him in the middle of the family. He should learn by now.
As Thanksgiving comes and goes, we think about all the things we’re thankful for. I was reminded the other night when we looked through the family albums once again. One of the best pastimes is looking through the finished pages. One page at a time, we can’t refrain from making comments about the fun we had. We spent hours enjoying and cherishing the moments.
When guests come to stay with the family, we figure out the year they were in Pagosa Springs and those albums are brought out. We rally around the fun we had with them.
As I turn the pages, I realize some moments will never come again and I feel sad, but I am so thankful our daughter has kept up the family memories all of these years.
If it had been up to me, there would have been a big box with photos randomly thrown in, sort of like the kitchen junk drawer. It would be a reminder of a big job we had ignored, but needed to be done and always chiding ourselves we should do something about the box.
Final brushstrokes: With the electronic years, so many memories are left on phones or computers. All my photos are now on my computer and under file names of art, family, friends, weddings and football. They are handy, but they do not have that same touch we feel every time someone pulls out a scrapbook and our hearts are full of thanksgiving for family and friends. We are blessed.
Follow these topics: Artist’s Lane, Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories, Updates