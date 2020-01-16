Thankful for Alan Farrow

Dear Editor:

I am thankful to be someone fortunate enough to have known Alan Farrow and to have attended the memorial service commemorating his life Saturday at the Community Center. It was an occasion that gave the building a real sense of being a center of a community. One that it is a privilege to be a part of; and I think the many people who traveled from all corners of Alan’s life to be a part of it as well, came away with an understanding of our town that would make Alan proud — or perhaps it was just that Mr. Farrow brings not only the best out in people, but the best people out.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion