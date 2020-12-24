‘Thank you’ is not enough

Dear Editor:

We ski in Colorado every year and always take lessons. Will not be going to Wolf Creek as planned this year (Covid and stuff) but I just remembered that I had meant to write a friendly reminder to other ski vacationers, who in past years, I have noticed never give their ski instructor a tip.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.