Terrence “Terry” Scott Smith passed away peacefully on May 23 surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of his home. After many brave years of illness, he has left this world to carry on in another.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 3, beginning at noon at 2010 CR 500 — it is open to the public. Please carpool to help with parking. Food will be served and potluck would be appreciated. A brief outdoor memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the opportunity to speak or share a memory. For dishes or questions, contact sssc1961@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, we would like to request donations toward Build Pagosa’s Powerhouse Project. It is a volunteer-led nonprofit project to provide vocational training to the community and vocational/building trades classes to high school students. We believe this locally driven project reflects Terry’s values as well as something he would have enjoyed being a driving force in. Please make checks out to: Build Pagosa Inc. with the note, “In memory of Terrence Smith” or “Terrence Memorial.” Build Pagosa is located at: Unit C 189 Talisman Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, https://buildpagosa.org.
Terry was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 24, 1955. He grew up and lived in Phoenix, Ariz., graduating from West Phoenix High School. He was drawn to Pagosa Springs in 1980 by the natural beauty and opportunities provided by our small town. What he found was a lifetime of profound and meaningful relationships and the freedom to pursue his many creative endeavors with the passion and drive that defined his whole life. Terry owned and operated the Liberty Theatre with his father, then went on to begin a successful log home business, lumber company and eventually Terry’s Ace Hardware. His road to success in business and practical affairs was paved with generosity. Contributing to the growth and development of Pagosa Springs, especially when it came to supporting the youth and elderly, was of paramount importance to him and is the bedrock on which he built his life. He served on the Pagosa Springs town board and the Chamber of Commerce board for a number of years, and was awarded the Chamber of Commerce citizen of the year award in 2016 as a thank you for all his years of work in the community. More importantly were the unquantifiable gestures of generosity and support that were part of his everyday conduct. He did it because he loved others and he did it because he loved this town.
Terry did not belong to a particular denomination of faith but was a man of staunch spirituality. He knew God in everything and everyone. He saw in all of us the best version of ourselves and constantly strived to find clarity of sight and peace of mind in his own life.
His legacy and impact on those around him are apparent in the friends and family he cultivated and surrounded himself with. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Lynn Estep Smith, mother Marjorie Cook and father Alton Fayette Smith. Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy Smith (Spung), daughter Grace Estep Smith (Dale August), son Max Estep Smith (Adrienne Berner) and son Quinn Ray Estep Smith; step-children Lauren Crawford (Jennifer Crawford), Michael Caves (Erynn Caves), Dylan Caves (Heather Caves), Keegan Caves, and dear family friend Connie Massingale and family.
