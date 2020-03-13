Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center

The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

