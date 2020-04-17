TEFAP food drop set for Monday

By Leah Smucker

Special to The PREVIEW

Restoration Fellowship will be hosting its monthly TEFAP food drop on Monday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This month’s food drop will be a little different because of the necessary health precautions in place. We ask that all participants stay in their cars in the parking lot as volunteers (in masks and gloves) bring out a prepackaged food box to their car.

Follow these topics: Food, Lifestyle, Top Stories