Teen Tech Week coding event and all-ages art

In celebration of Teen Tech Week, we’ll be holding a free coding session on Monday, March 6, for teens in the seventh through 12th grades from 4 to 5 p.m.

Teens are invited to come to the library to have fun and learn some basic coding. We’ll have some laptops available, but if you have your own, please bring it.

Teen Tech Week is a national initiative aimed at teens, their parents, educators and other concerned adults. Its purpose is to ensure that teens are competent and ethical users of digital media, especially the non-print resources offered through libraries, such as e-books, e-readers, databases, audiobooks and social media.

Then, Saturday, March 4, from 3 to 4 p.m., our free all-ages art session will focus on bubble painting. We’ll be experimenting with using bubbles as a way to make unpredictable abstract paintings. This is a great opportunity for families and friends to come together for art fun.

Teen advisory board

Today, Thursday, March 2, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Medicaid and Connect for Health session

Kevin O’Connor from San Juan Basin Public Health and Renee Burch from the Archuleta County Department of Human Services discuss options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health, the Colorado health exchange, today, Thursday, March 2, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. No registration is required.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, March 3, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. for a PG fantasy adventure movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Spanish basics

Wednesday, March 8, from 4 to 5 p.m., you will learn how to talk about your house and the items in it and to conjugate the verb tener (to have) and estar (to be). No registration required.

Teen role-playing

The role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Thursday, March 9, from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Tech Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

A more formal session will take place today, Thursday, March 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. is about Google Groups, a service from Google that offers an easy way to make discussion groups and email conversations around common interests. Join Rachael to create a Google Group of your own.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

DVDs

“Brigadoon” is the musical romance starring Gene Kelly, Van Johnson and Cyd Charisse. “Somewhere in Time” is a time travel romance starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour. “Moonstruck” stars Cher and Nicholas Cage. “War and Peace” is the classic starring Audrey Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Mel Ferrer.

CDs

“Power Game” by Christine Feehan is a Ghost Walker spy novel. “Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis” by Anne Rice is a vampire novel. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel follows a woman saved from poverty by a Russian billionaire. “The Guests on South Battery” by Karen White is the fifth in the Tradd Street series set in Charleston. “The Midnight Bell” by Jack Higgins is a Sean Dillon adventure.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Devil Crept In” by Ania Ahlborn is a horror thriller set in Oregon. “The Girl Before” by J.P. Delaney is a psychological thriller focusing on women living in a house controlled by its architect owner. “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough is a love triangle thriller. “The Dry” by Jane Harper begins when a federal agent returns to his hometown for a funeral. “Heartbreak Hotel” by Jonathan Kellerman is an Alex Delaware thriller.

Other novels

“Do Not Say We Have Nothing” by Madeleine Thien follows two generations in China beginning with the civil war. “A Separation” by Katie Kitamura tells of a woman searching for her missing husband in Greece after they have separated. “Sleeping on Jupiter” by Anurradha Roy begins with an assault on a young woman in India. “The Bertie Project” by Alexander McCall Smith is the latest in the 44 Scotland Street series. “The Association of Small Bombs” by Karan Mahajan tells of the aftermath of a bomb detonating in a Delhi marketplace. “We Were The Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter is a novel inspired by the author’s Jewish family fleeing Nazi Germany.

Nonfiction

“The Cancer Survivor’s Garden Companion” by Jenny Peterson shows how you can create a haven for healing in your own backyard. “Nature’s Remedies” by Jean Willoughby is an illustrated guide to healing herbs with illustrations by Katie Shelly. “You Carried Me” is an intimate memoir by Melissa Ohden, an abortion survivor. “Stolen Beauty” by Laurie Lico Albanese is set in Nazi Vienna. “iWar” by Bill Gertz shows how we are losing the Information Age war in digital space. “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman explains the major myths that he often uses in his novels. “The Temporary Bride” by Jennifer Klinec is a memoir of a woman who quit her corporate job to launch a cooking school and travel to Iran to learn about Persian cuisine. “Exponential Living” by empowerment speaker Sheri Riley offers nine principles to help you integrate your professional success with whole-life success.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Maria Gallegos and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“I love ideas and stories. I always have at least one book going and am on the lookout for the next one. They feed the brain and fuel the imagination. I can’t imagine life without them.” — From “Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths about Aging,” a memoir by show business legend Dick Van Dyke.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

