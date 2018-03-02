Tee-ball registration runs through April 23

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Darren Lewis
SUN Columnist
The recreation department is accepting tee-ball registrations through April 23. Cost is $35 includes hat and jersey.
Tee-ball season will be held during May every Monday and Wednesday evening.
Community Center closed Saturday
The Ross Aragon Community Center will be closed Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152, ext. 521.
To register for programs online, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com.
For more information, call the recreation office at 264-4151, ext. 232.
Follow these topics: Baseball, Community Center News, Lifestyle, Parks and Recreation, Sports, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs, Updates