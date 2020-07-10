Tee-ball registration for ages 5-6 underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting tee-ball registrations through Aug. 3.

The cost is $35 includes hat and jersey. Tee-ball season will be held during August.

To register for programs online, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also register at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.