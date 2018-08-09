Team sport

Dear Editor:

I recently read an analogy of our President that I believe fits the personage of Donald Trump perfectly. He is a golfer. Golf is not a team sport. It is you and the ball. Your score cannot be blamed on anyone else. From all reports he is a fairly good golfer. That has been the story of his life in business. He never wanted a team. He was and is the team, coach and player. That is also his approach to government.

