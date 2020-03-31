Team Pagosa Springs Special Olympics athletes compete in regional and state competitions

Team Pagosa Alpine Ski Team poses for the camera. Pictured, back row, left to right: Kelly Faber, Jared Carstensen, coach Wayne Walls, Dalton Walls, coach Bryan Looper and Delta Buck; front row, left to right: coach Nancy-Lu-Walls, Chris Brown and Jason Reece.

By Nancy-Lu Walls
Special to The SUN
Team Pagosa Springs Special Olympics athletes competed in regional and state competitions and brought home big honors in February.
The 10-member basketball team competed in the Southwest Regionals held in Grand Junction at Grand Mesa University on Feb. 15 and returned home with second-place honors after being tied for first place.
The playoff game was close, with the Grand Junction Top Guns squeezing by Pagosa with just an eight-point lead. In addition, our two-member skills team brought back first- and third-place honors in the women’s division at the meet.
State Winter Games
Team Pagosa’s Alpine skiers brought back super honors Feb. 23 and 24 in the State Winter Games held at Copper Mountain.
Over 450 athletes, coaches and volunteers from all over Colorado, as well as Kansas and Mexico City, participated in the event.
Kelly Faber scored double gold in the young Women’s Advanced Alpine

The Team Pagosa Springs Special Olympics basketball team competed in the Southwest Regionals held in Grand Junction last month. Pictured, back row, left to right: head coach Bryan Looper, Sirvando Ramos, Nick Voelker, Dalton Walls, Zack Irons, Jared Carstensen and assistant coach Wayne Walls; front row, left to right: Brynn Looper, Kelly Faber, Chris Brown, Colle Looper and Jason Reece.

Super G and Giant Slalom; Dalton Walls brought home triple gold in the young men’s Intermediate Alpine Super G, Slalom and Giant Slalom division; and Delta Buck earned double gold and a silver in the Intermediate Women’s Alpine Super G, Slalom and Giant Slalom division.

Delta Buck, left, won first-place honors and Tricia Sierpiejko (right) finished in third place in the Special Olympics Southwest Regional basketball skills division in Grand Junction at Mesa State University last month.

This story was posted on March 31, 2020.