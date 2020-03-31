Team Pagosa Springs Special Olympics athletes compete in regional and state competitions

By Nancy-Lu Walls

Special to The SUN

Team Pagosa Springs Special Olympics athletes competed in regional and state competitions and brought home big honors in February.

The 10-member basketball team competed in the Southwest Regionals held in Grand Junction at Grand Mesa University on Feb. 15 and returned home with second-place honors after being tied for first place.

The playoff game was close, with the Grand Junction Top Guns squeezing by Pagosa with just an eight-point lead. In addition, our two-member skills team brought back first- and third-place honors in the women’s division at the meet.

State Winter Games

Team Pagosa’s Alpine skiers brought back super honors Feb. 23 and 24 in the State Winter Games held at Copper Mountain.

Over 450 athletes, coaches and volunteers from all over Colorado, as well as Kansas and Mexico City, participated in the event.

Kelly Faber scored double gold in the young Women’s Advanced Alpine

Super G and Giant Slalom; Dalton Walls brought home triple gold in the young men’s Intermediate Alpine Super G, Slalom and Giant Slalom division; and Delta Buck earned double gold and a silver in the Intermediate Women’s Alpine Super G, Slalom and Giant Slalom division.

