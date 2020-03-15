Teachers awarded Rotary grants

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club recently awarded $1,270 in Teacher Mini Grants to area schools.

Thomas Davenport, of Pagosa Peak Open School ,received $200 to purchase camping equipment and a cook stove to take his students on an overnight camping trip and teach them about respecting nature and learning about the outdoors.

Cindi Galabota, of Pagosa Family School, will use the $200 Rotary gave to purchase rocket kits to teach rocketry and problem solving in experiments.

Heather Rose, of Pagosa Family School, will use her $200 to purchase canvas shoes to encourage her students to draw positive social messages on the shoes and wear them to bring awareness to current social situations.

Jane Parker, of Pagosa Family School, received $270 for a community bee project to teach the students of the life cycle of the bees and the important role they play in our environment and food cycle.

Katrina Thomas, Malinda Burnett and Dale Scrivener with the Pagosa Family School and the Pagosa Springs Middle School collectively received $600 to fund new headphones and equipment in the music/choir room to allow more students to develop piano and keyboard learning skills.

