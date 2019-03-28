Tax cut results

Dear Editor:
Michael Netzer asked Pagosa residents how they came out on taxes as a result of the tax cut. My pay withholding was reduced, putting more money into my hands each month. And my taxes fell — meaning the actual amount of tax that I paid.

