“Tarzan the Musical”

Pagosa Springs High School’s production of “Footloose” wrapped up its run the at end of March, but potential cast members had only a couple of weeks to prepare for Curtains Up Pagosa’s production of “Tarzan the Musical.” Anika Thomas and Hunter Swinehart, who worked together in “Footloose,” have been cast in “Tarzan,” with Thomas playing the insidious Leopard and Swinehart acting in the role of the loveable Professor and Father. “Tarzan” plays the first two weekends in July with a cast ranging in age from 6 to 68.

