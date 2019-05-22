‘Tarzan’ cast, performance dates announced

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is well into its celebration of 30 years of performance, excellence in production, mentorship of young people and support of the performing arts in our schools.

CUP is community theater at its best, bringing together kids of all ages, musicians, community members, technicians and countless other volunteers to create not only professional-level shows, but memories and learning for a lifetime.

Its summer production is “Tarzan the Musical,” with a cast of almost 50, ranging in ages from 6 to 68, a pit orchestra of 17, an auditorium transformed into a jungle and a beautiful musical score by Phil Collins.

Save the date, as there are only six shows: July 5, 6, 7 (matinee) and July 11, 12, 13, evenings at 7 p.m. on CUP’s home stage at Pagosa Springs High School.

Casting is complete, and we are excited to announce the roles of Tarzan and Jane will be played by veteran performers Gus Palma and Antonia Bussoli. Palma most recently starred in “My Favorite Year” at Fort Lewis College, while Bussoli just completed her lead role as Ariel in the Pagosa Springs High School production of “Footloose.”

The Board of CUP is grateful to the community for supporting its work over the past 30 years, so that they can continue to give back to the students and schools of Pagosa.

“Tarzan” is a musical for all ages, as it portrays family and possibilities and acceptance.

