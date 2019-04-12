‘Tarzan’ auditions this Friday

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is gearing up for its auditions this week for its summer blockbuster, “Tarzan the Musical.”

CUP is the support and mentoring organization for performing arts in the schools and has been producing shows in our community for 30 years.

Consider auditioning for “Tarzan.” Dale Johnson is directing, producing and choreographing, and Dale Scrivener is the music director. We are so excited. It is a great show.

The show will run the first two weekends in July. Rehearsals begin April 15. We are always able to work with conflicts and schedule challenges, as long as they are reasonable and allow our cast to move forward in rehearsals.

Auditions are this Friday, April 12, in the Pagosa Springs High School music room from 2 to 8 p.m. “Tarzan” dance step will be taught at auditions. Please prepare one verse of a Broadway tune and bring your sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. We will also character read from the script.

“Tarzan” is all about the apes. We need apes of all ages, from 10 years old and up, and varying experience levels. The apes are the main characters to be cast; they tell the story. We are also casting several human characters. Join our CUP/“Tarzan” family this summer.

