TARA library and food pantry reopen in Arboles

By Gregory Hyatt

TARA Community Center

The TARA Community Center Library and Food Pantry are reopening on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Due to the pantry reopening, the fresh food drive-thru that has been held in the parking lot since March is now discontinued. However, the fully stocked canned and dry goods pantry is now available and, for a limited time, will include such extras as small kitchen appliances (toasters, blenders, etc.), as well.

Facial coverings are still required. The library is restricted to three people at a time and the food pantry is restricted to one person at a time. The library’s coffee and baked goods will be served outside on the picnic table.

The hours and days for both the food pantry and the library are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

TARA Community Center is so happy to again provide these free services to our community.