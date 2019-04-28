Tap into your creativity at hand-drumming sessions

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, April 30, at noon.

Beatbox artist Ben Mirin uses his voice to create many sounds and blend them together in a musical way. As a child, Mirin was fascinated by birds songs. Later, he moved to New York City to pursue his career in beatboxing. Although Mirin was delighted to participate in one of the best beatboxing scenes in the world, he felt something essential was missing: his connection with nature.

Mirin began going on expeditions to record wildlife sounds to use in his music. Incorporating animal sounds into beatboxing, he has become a successful wildlife DJ. Mirin leads expeditions to record and catalog sounds in endangered ecosystems around the world. He works with musicians, scientists and documentarians, and his work has been recognized with grants and art residencies.

As nature plays a lush, springtime soundscape, our senses and perceptions wake up and expand.

The wonderment of natural sounds — melodies of birds, water, wind — is a glorious source of inspiration.

The hand-drumming class is an opportunity for people of all ages to tap into their creativity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

