Taking a step of faith and finding your way home

By Jan Davis

The journey began with one simple step of faith. We moved to Colorado after a lifetime in Oklahoma. Pagosa Springs became our “forever home.”

Over the next six years, we enjoyed everything Pagosa. The Hot Springs, lakes and rivers, hiking, jeep and ATV trails exceeded expectations. The view from our deck included sunrises and sunsets, and stars in the night-time skies displayed the Milky Way. God’s creation surrounded us. Memories will last a lifetime.

But God had a bigger plan, which included our son, Travis, a praise and worship pastor. God urged him to step out in faith, move his family and join a mega church with 26 different locations. This decision brought him back to his home state of Oklahoma.

What does this have to do with Colorado? Everything. Through their online campus, we joined others around the world in worship and heard the Gospel of Christ taught without boundaries.

God began to tug at our spirits and encourage us to take another step of faith. It was time to leave the place we loved. We prayed for doors to open in Arizona and the sale of our home in Colorado.

We also prayed for the potential buyers. Coincidences left no doubt of God’s involvement. He stirred the hearts of the soon-to-be owners. They came to Pagosa for vacation and saw our “For Sale” sign. Our house met all their requirements. Large enough for family and friends, it sits on a small acreage with a view of the mountains. The option of furniture made it move-in ready.

They asked our real estate agent to arrange a meeting. God used a simple outdoor grill to start the conversation. Our husbands love their Big Green Eggs. They also share mutual careers, friends and acquaintances.

There was also the God connection: they attend the same church as Travis, but at a different location. This encounter revealed a common bond: the gift of hospitality. They intend to open their new home to pastors as a place to get away from the rat race and be alone with God. Pagosa is the perfect mountain town to relax, reflect and revitalize the spirit, soul and body. God brought us together in His perfect time.

The direction our lives will go is known only to God. But we are confident He will direct our path. We embrace the journey as we experience new places and meet others along the way. With each step of faith, we draw closer to our forever home in heaven.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.” — Psalm 23:6 (KJV).

Because of Jesus, His church is connected to accomplish the impossible. I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

