Take charge of your health at April 25 health fair

By Sharee Grazda

Special to The PREVIEW

Happy New Year’s greetings, fellow Pagosans.

Now that you are starting to fill your 2020 calendar, please be sure to highlight April 25 as the day you, your family and friends take charge of your health at the 40th annual 9Health Fair in Pagosa Springs.

Our event will run from 7 to 11 a.m. at Pagosa Springs High School, 800 S. 8th St.

There will be low-cost blood screenings, as well as free screenings for hearing, vision and spine, and the opportunity to speak one-on-one with several local physicians, nurse practitioners and other health and wellness providers.

Look forward to more articles in The Pagosa Springs SUN about how you can take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

As always, this event is planned, coordinated and presented to our community by a dedicated group of over 150 medical and nonmedical volunteers, and supported by local businesses and statewide donors.

Would you consider taking a role in presenting this event to our community? We always welcome new volunteers and you can “walk alongside” experienced leaders who will share their particular job knowledge in our effort to continue to provide this valuable service.

For more information, please contact our local fair coordinator, Lorena Medina, by text or phone at (720) 372-0410, or by email at loremedina0817@gmail.com.

Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle, Medical, News, Top Stories