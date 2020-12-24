‘Take care of others’ Navigating the pains of the pandemic

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

“You know, initially I thought, … we’re in a small town, this is never going to get to us,” Brian Collabolletta recalled of his thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. “I think a lot of people thought that.”

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.