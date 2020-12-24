‘Take care of others’ Navigating the pains of the pandemic

Photo courtesy Brian Collabolletta
Pagosa Springs resident Brian Collabolletta, right, with his dad, Mark, pose for a photo at a hockey game two years ago this week. Mark Collabolletta passed away from COVID recently, with the younger Collabolletta noting that going to hockey games with his father is one of the things he’ll miss the most.

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer

“You know, initially I thought, … we’re in a small town, this is never going to get to us,” Brian Collabolletta recalled of his thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. “I think a lot of people thought that.”

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on December 24, 2020.