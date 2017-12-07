Take a deep breath and transform your life at New Thought on Sunday

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

We can transform our lives from the inside out. The life force of breathing, when used in a conscious and optimal manner, can become a powerful tool. Are we ready to improve our lives?

This natural yet gifted technique can reshape our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual lives. Join Wendy Groves, who is a breath worker and registered nurse, at the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

Connect with Groves’ passion and life’s work through her personal journey.

The Center for Spiritual Growth is located at 40 N. 15th St.

New time for movie/discussion group: 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month.

Our Dec. 16 movie/discussion group at 10 a.m. will focus on “Spiritual Liberation,” featuring Dr. Michael Beckwith. All are welcome.

PCNT is building a community by exploring all paths to the Divine, especially by opening minds and hearts to what brings us together, rather than what divides us.

We welcome you and your insights, beliefs, knowledge and talents. Please be part of our Sunday services and/or come to our Saturday movie/discussions of higher consciousness and principles.

For information about the church, join us, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call (970) 949-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

