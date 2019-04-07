Swing into ‘Tarzan’ auditions April 12

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), in celebration of 30 years of outstanding and professional-level musical theater in Pagosa, is excited to announce its blockbuster summer show “Tarzan the Musical,” opening the first weekend in July.

Director and choreographer Dale Johnson and music director Dale Scrivener will be holding auditions for “Tarzan” on April 12 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the music room at Pagosa Springs High School. CUP is seeking performers from age 10 and up — boys, girls, men and women of varied ages — to portray apes of all ages plus character roles.

Please prepare one verse of a Broadway tune and bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. A script read and group dance will be part of the audition process.

We are excited to cast this exciting and fun production in celebration of 30 years of musical theater, mentoring young people and music education in Pagosa. We welcome veteran performers as well as newcomers to our auditions. Come on out and join our Curtains Up family.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories