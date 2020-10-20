Suspect sought following Monday incident

- News
Preliminary information has been released regarding a Monday incident that resulted in an officer discharging his firearm and a wanted suspect.
According to a Tuesday press release from the Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD), at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, a PSPD officer was involved in a shooting near the 200 block of Great West Avenue following a vehicle pursuit.
That pursuit began minutes earlier, the press release indicates.
At approximately 7:43 p.m., the release explains, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 160 near Pagosa Boulevard.
The suspect driving that vehicle was identified by ACSO deputies as 27-year-old Danny Shahan, of Chromo.
The document notes that Shahan failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit.
“As the suspect vehicle advanced toward the Pagosa Springs police officer and his vehicle, the officer discharged his service weapon,” the release states.
The release reports the vehicle continued to elude law enforcement and was later located unoccupied.
Shahan is currently wanted, the press release notes, and is described as being a 5-foot-8-inch white male with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at 731-2160.
The press release also explains that the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy while the incident is under external and administrative investigation.
“Members of the 6th Judicial District Critical Incident team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are conducting the officer involved shooting investigation. Consistent with protocol, the Pagosa Springs Police Department will not participate in this external, independent investigation,” it states.
The press release later states, “We ask for the public’s patience and understanding during this critical time. A comprehensive investigation takes time, as we are committed to getting this right for everyone involved.”
