Susan Ide Junta

Susan Ide Junta passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Born March 27, 1938, the daughter of Helen and Chandler Ide in Berkeley, Calif., she graduated from Berkeley High School, attended Wellesley College and graduated from Pomona College in 1960 with a BA in English literature. In 1988, she received an MA degree in counseling psychology and marriage, family, child counseling from Santa Clara University. She worked a private psychotherapy practice in Menlo Park, Calif., until 2001. A lifelong Californian, in 2002 she moved to Santa Fe, N.M., where she enjoyed the easy access to the many cultural offerings available, including the opera, the art galleries, the food and the general energy that Santa Fe is known for. She then relocated to Pagosa Springs, Colo., in order to live closer to her daughter, Kendal, and her grandchildren. In 2012, she moved to Great Barrington, Mass., again to be close to Kendal and her grandchildren.

She leaves three children: Benjamin Chandler Junta, of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; Kendal Junta McTeigue, of Great Barrington, Mass.; and David Ide Junta (Yee-Ann Cho), of Denver, Colo.; and five granddaughters: Emma Catherine McTeigue, Rebecca Isabel McTeigue, of Great Barrington, Mass.; Anjali Mei Junta, Matreya Ling Junta and Kalani Ming Junta, of Denver, Colo. She also leaves a niece, Amy Palmer, and nephew, Josh Palmer, both of Silicon Valley.

She was a member of the Junior League of Palo Alto, where she served on the executive committee and was an environmental volunteer, an art docent and author of the training manual for the lay counseling KARA program. She was also a member of the Lenox Garden Club in Lenox, Mass., and worked for the local Food Pantry in Great Barrington, Mass.

She was a lifelong tennis player up until the very end and was also involved in both bridge and book groups, as well as being an avid organic gardener and a patron of education and the arts.

Donations may be made in her name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/).