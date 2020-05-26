Surgical masks donated to the PFPD

Pagosa Fire Protection District

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) is the proud recipient of a donation of 200 surgical masks for use by firefighters when responding to calls for assistance.

Retired 1st Lt. Jason Watt is a 15-year veteran of emergency services with the Navesink Hook and Ladder Company in the New Jersey area, where he served as a firefighter, EMT and rescue diver. Along with his dedicated service in fire, Watt has also spent many years participating in rapid-response programs for animal rescues during emergency incidents.

Watt currently works from his home recording studio as a member of soundBOX: StudioGroup, a group of voiceover studios based in Los Angeles, Calif., and Pagosa Springs. While discussing the current state of the pandemic, employees voiced a willingness to assist by acquiring and donating surgical masks which limit both the spread and contraction of airborne pathogens.

As a full-time resident of Pagosa Springs for nearly a decade, Watt understands the distribution of supplies often goes to larger cities with higher populations first, while small towns with a less dense population have to wait. For this reason, the soundBox employees decided it would be valuable to donate some of their mask stock to the PFPD for use by first responders.

The PFPD is extremely appreciative of the donation. This donation will ensure firefighter and public safety while PFPD members assist our community.

