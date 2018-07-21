Support veterans by playing ‘Golf with A Military Slant’ on July 28

- News
By Karin Daniels
Special to The SUN
The Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County is proud to announce its fourth annual golf tournament, “Golf with A Military Slant,” taking place on Saturday, July 28, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There are many prizes to be won through a variety of military-related contests and challenges.
The four-player best-ball scramble is open to all golfers and will have an open flight as well as a veterans’ flight. You can win $10,000 for a hole-in-one and the grand prize is golf for four at Dalton Ranch. Mulligans and “Hand Grenades” can also be purchased to increase your chances of winning.
Come out for a great day of golf and support the Veterans Memorial Park project which is currently underway. The cost is $75 per player, which includes green fee, golf cart and lunch at the end of the tournament. Sign up at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club or pick up a form from any member. You can also download the sign-up sheet from our website: www.vetsmemorialpark.org. Please plan to pay by cash or check made payable to “VMPAC.”
For more information, contact Val Valentine, tournament director, at 946-6086 or the Pagosa Springs Golf Club at 731-4755. Thank you for supporting the Veterans Memorial Park.
