Support local nonprofit events virtually

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

Many of us are missing the events that occur in our community throughout the summer. The nonprofit organizations miss the support and, of course, the fun that goes along with hosting an event. The event-goers miss the fun, interaction and knowledge that they are helping out an organization for which they have a passion. There are a few events coming up that you can still support and have fun at — just virtually.

The first event to mention is the annual Auction for the Animals, hosted by the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs. This event will take place on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the usual auction, there will also be a pet fashion show. Does your pet have what it takes to strut their stuff — even your bird? Send a picture of you and your pet to auction@humanesociety.biz, and 10-12 animals will be selected to be a part of the fashion show. There will also be prizes for the best costume. Along with the fashion show, local favorite entertainer, Tim Sullivan, will perform. You can enjoy the auction, bid on items from the comfort of your home — anywhere in the world. There will still be those exceptional auction items and you will be able to preview them soon at www.humanesociety.biz/auction4animals2020.php.

The other upcoming major event that happens around this time of year, and just a month after the Humane Society Auction, is the Seeds of Learning’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars. This popular event will also be virtual this year and will be held on Sept. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event may be purchased at http://growingseeds.org/go/dance2020/ for $55. Stars this year include Dr. Jonathan Bonham, Jonathan Dobson, Blue Haas, Quinlan Quiros, Theresa Snyder and the youngest participant, Gabe Heraty (a former Seeds student). Once you purchase a ticket, you will be given a login code to view the event and also bid. You can cast your votes for your favorite dancer in advance or online the night of the event.

Here are a couple of things to remember when participating in these events. Many events rely heavily on sponsorships. Just because the event is virtual does not mean that you should not sponsor. With the event being virtual, you may get even more exposure through online presence. Contact either organization to find out about their sponsorship packages. An event sponsorship at this time of year may be a great marketing avenue for your business.

Don’t watch the event alone. This is a great time to gather the family for some entertainment in the comfort of your home. Another way to enjoy the event is gather a small group of people that you have been interacting with and host an at-home party. Virtual attendees can still enjoy company, laughter, food and beverages — just in smaller, safer groups. Have a contest within your group and see who could raise the most money for one of the stars or pool your resources and purchase a great item at the auction. There are lots of creative things you could do to still help out these organizations. Be a part of the creativity and support for these nonprofit agencies that are the fabric of our community and need your help more than ever now.

Visit their websites for more information about tickets or sponsorships, or donating an auction item or call their offices. This is the time to get creative, supportive and engaged in some community events.