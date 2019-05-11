Sunday’s New Thought will honor mothers

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and the New Thought Center For Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, May 12, at 10 a.m., for our presentation, “Honoring Mothers.”

Please join us for a fun-filled celebration as we honor all mothers, including those who have nurtured biological and fostered children, as well as four-legged children, and our mother, the earth. All mothers will be given a gift of a flower.

Participants are welcome to bring a potluck dish, but it is not required.

Upcoming events and more information

We have changed to summer hours and meet at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Reiki classes are held at NTC.

Please call NTC for more information. Donations are appreciated.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

