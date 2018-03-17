Sunday’s New Thought topic slated to be ‘Hands: A Common Uniqueness’

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sunday, March 18, at 10 a.m., the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will welcome Michael Mahaffey, a longtime student of Science of Mind philosophy. He will be speaking on “Hands: A Common Uniqueness.”
Classes offered this week at PCNT include “Fountain of Youth/Five Rites” taught by Shayla White Eagle McClure on Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class will explore five ancient rites from the lamas for longevity and youthing the body for better health. Suggested love donation is $10.
McClure will also be teaching a basic healing class on Monday, March 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During this class, we will increase understanding of healing principles and how to apply them. The suggested love donation is $10.
Services and classes are held in the PCNT spiritual center located in the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
About us
Unify in shifting the collective consciousness of this planet. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. Spiritual Living Center (PCNT) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and brilliance. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling 749-9020, or snail mailing to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
