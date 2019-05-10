Sunday Night Unplugged to feature vocalist Dale Scrivner

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s Sunday Night Unplugged will feature the vocal talents of tenor Dale Scrivener.

Sunday Night Unplugged is a service of meditation, a time to take a deep breath and enjoy the beauty of music, the luxury of silence, and the contemplation of spiritual readings and prayers. It is a monthly offering that takes place on the second Sunday evening of every month and is free and open to the public.

Scrivener came to Pagosa Springs in 2018 as a part of the Thingamajig Theatre Company staff. He currently is working with Curtains Up Pagosa as its musical director and performs as an artist in various venues around town.

He certainly is no stranger to the arts at St. Patrick’s nor to Sunday Night Unplugged. He will bring his beautiful tenor voice to enhance the contemplative setting this Sunday evening, no doubt enabling participants to further soak in the beauty of our surroundings and the prayerful quiet nature of the service itself.

“We are always delighted to have Dale with us at St. Patrick’s. He willingly steps in to assist us whenever he is asked and always enhances our services with his beautiful singing voice and generous nature,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “I am certain that all who attend Sunday Night Unplugged will agree that Pagosa Springs is very fortunate to have someone with his gifts and talents among us.”

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The public is welcome to attend regardless of religious or nonreligious affiliation.

