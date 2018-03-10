Sunday Night Unplugged to feature tenor Dale Scrivener

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will offer its monthly music and meditation service, Sunday Night Unplugged, featuring guest tenor Dale Scrivener, accompanied by pianist Venita Burch, soprano Kaitlen Smith and Heidi Tanner on violin.
Anyone who has been to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts over the past year has likely encountered the ever-warm and welcoming Scrivener. He is a full-time employee of Pagosa Center for the Arts, serving in almost every capacity imaginable from lights and sound technician to greeter of guests to ticket sales. What many may not realize is that he is a recent graduate from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance.
His beautiful tenor voice will provide inspirational moments for musical meditation during this Sunday’s service. His selections of music are designed to allow us to contemplate the messages of this Lenten season, a time to consider our own response to the death and resurrection of Christ.
Sunday Night Unplugged is a monthly part of St. Patrick’s community offerings, providing guests an hour to unwind, meditate, pray, think (or not think) and just be still in the presence of God. The service is simple and is designed to bring us to a place of quiet and peace.
The public is invited to attend. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
