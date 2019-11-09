Sunday Night Unplugged to feature sounds of the harp

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will feature harpist Anne Eisfeller at its monthly service of music and meditation, Sunday Night Unplugged.

Eisfeller is the principal harpist of the Santa Fe Symphony, as well as Music in the Mountains and San Juan Symphony Durango. She recently retired from the University of New Mexico and New Mexico Philharmonic after 40 years of playing in Albuquerque.

Eisfeller has also played with the symphonies of El Paso, San Antonio, Hartford and San Salvador. In addition to Music in the Mountains, she has performed at the Aspen Festival and Britt, Cascade, Coast and Sunriver festivals in Oregon. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees with high honors from Indiana University.

“We are honored and thrilled that Anne has agreed to play for Sunday Night Unplugged,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “This service is one of quiet prayer and meditation, one perfectly suited for the beauty of the harp. I know that everyone who attends will be abundantly blessed by this special evening.”

Sunday Night Unplugged is a monthly offering at St. Patrick’s that includes brief readings and prayers punctuated by silence and music. Those in attendance are invited to light candles as a symbol of their prayers and to sit or stand quietly and enjoy the view of the mountains and trees from the clear transept windows.

This service is a wonderful opportunity to “unplug” from the rest of the world, to soak in the peace of God’s love and to offer your prayers of intercession or thanksgiving. It is a gift you give yourself in the midst of a confusing and tumultuous world, a time to center yourself in a quiet space. All are welcome to attend free of charge.

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Sunday Night Unplugged is offered the second Sunday evening of every month at 5 p.m.

You also are welcome to come and walk the outdoor labyrinth located behind the church parking area. The labyrinth is always open and available to those who wish to make this a part of your time of prayer and meditation.

