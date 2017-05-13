Sunday Night Unplugged to feature mother-daughter duo

- News
By Jessica Peterson and Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
This Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, the mother-daughter duo Anita Briggs and Jessica Peterson will offer their talents on piano and flute for the monthly music and meditation service, Sunday Night Unplugged.
Thanks to the longer days we enjoy at this time of year, the space will be filled with evening light, creating a tranquil atmosphere in which to enjoy music, silence and readings.
Briggs grew up listening to her mother sing. So, what could be more natural than to grow up and fill the home with music? Her daughter, Peterson, said her earliest memories include hearing Briggs play.
This month’s Sunday Night Unplugged will open with Gabriel Faure’s poignant “Après un Rêve” (After a Dream). Then an otherworldly melody will fill the space: “The Harris Love Lament,” composed by Annag Chaimbeul, a young Scottish woman whose love was lost at sea.
“The Sleep That Flits on Baby’s Eyes,” by John Alden Carpenter, is especially appropriate for Mother’s Day. Briggs’s mother often sang it. It describes an enchanted forest, the source of a baby’s peaceful slumber.
Claude Debussy’s “Beau Soir” (Beautiful Evening), was written in his youth and conjures a sunset-painted river flowing to the sea. Perhaps better-known, due to its use in movie scores, is Debussy’s “Claire de Lune” (Moonlight). This evocative piece was inspired by a poem portraying a moonlit landscape. The evening will end with a playful stroke: the sunrise and birdsong of Edvard Grieg’s lovely “Morning Mood.”
Sunday Night Unplugged is a wonderful way to begin a new week; a time to perhaps remember our loved ones in prayer, or just sit quietly and allow yourself to enjoy the comfort of beautiful music, silence, readings and space.
Sunday Night Unplugged is offered free of charge to the public on the second Sunday of each month. The church also offers a beautiful outdoor labyrinth for your time of reflection before or after the service or anytime during the week.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
