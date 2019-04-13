Sunday Night Unplugged to feature Jason Rose Ensemble

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

As Christians embark upon Holy Week, the most sacred time of the church year, it is only fitting that we remember the last week of Christ’s life on earth with an evening of reflection and prayer. This Sunday evening, Sunday Night Unplugged will feature the talents of Jason Rose and his talented ensemble of singers and instrumentalists.

Sunday Night Unplugged is a monthly service of music and meditation offered at 5 p.m. the second Sunday evening of every month at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. It is a time to center our minds and hearts towards peace and serenity, to meditate and pray, and to let the sounds of beautiful music sooth our souls.

“Many people come to Sunday Night Unplugged to just sit and enjoy its peaceful atmosphere,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “We provide a beautiful setting of silence, meditative readings and beautiful music. Each person derives from that what they need at the time. It is a personal time, a time to absorb the beauty of the space, to offer prayers for those we love and for the world, to contemplate our life journey, and to listen.”

Rose and his talented longtime singing partner, Denise Chaney, along with singer Nicole Cotts, Jarret Chaney on bass and Samuel Hughes on the cahone, will offer music that is sure to sooth the soul.

They have been frequent guests of Sunday Night Unplugged and their beautiful music is always a wonderful addition to the evening of quiet meditation.

The public is invited to attend free of charge.

