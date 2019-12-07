Sunday Night Unplugged to feature Jason Rose and Denise Chaney

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., will offer its monthly Sunday Night Unplugged service. The service of music and meditation will feature the talents of Jason Rose, Denise Chaney and friends who will bring music certain to calm your minds and hearts and set our thoughts toward the mystery of Christmas.

Rose is the minister of music at Grace Bible Church in Pagosa Springs. He and singer Chaney have made numerous recordings of their music, mostly original compositions. They will be accompanied by Nicole Cotts on vocals, Jarret Chaney on bass and Samuel Hughes on cahone.

“This ensemble is always a joy to hear,” said the Rev. Douglas Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “Their music provides the perfect setting for the season of Advent, a time when we prepare to receive the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ. I look forward to hearing them and being a part of this time of quiet meditation, prayer, and music.”

The public is invited to attend the service free of charge. Following the service, you are invited to the parish hall to watch the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Bring snacks to share.

