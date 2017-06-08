Sunday Night Unplugged to feature a night with friends

By Sally Neel

A trio of artists that includes Heidi Tanner on violin, Jean Broderick on cello and Jean Smith at the piano will serenade those in attendance at Sunday Night Unplugged this Sunday at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

As always, the evening will be a time of quiet meditation punctuated by soothing music, thoughtful readings, prayers and silence.

You may wonder how such a seemingly innocuous agenda can invoke a time of inner awareness and peace.

“Sometimes the less said, the better,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “Sometimes we just need to be still and allow the Spirit of God to calm us and heal us. When people allow themselves to just sit and be, God’s love can do amazing things. This is a time set apart to allow that to take place.”

The talents of Tanner, Broderick and Smith are part of the amazing tapestry of musicians who reside here in Pagosa Springs. Their combination of musical abilities is sure to bring a delight to the soul.

Their selections include some familiar, as well as some not-so-familiar music by Wilhelm Stenhammar (Sweden, 1872-1927), Arcangelo Corelli (Italy, 1653-1713), Johann Sebastian Bach (Germany, 1685-1750), Gustav Hallaender (Germany, 1855-1915), George Frideric Handel (Germany, 1685-1759) and Selim Palmgren (Finland, 1878-1951).

“I am looking forward to hearing these three ladies combine their skills to bring beautiful music to our monthly service,” said Neel. “We are grateful to them for offering their gifts to our community.”

Sunday Night Unplugged is offered the second Sunday evening of every month, free of charge and open to the public. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. All are welcome to attend.

