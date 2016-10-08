Sunday Night Unplugged a musical feast for meditation

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Sally Neel and Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
The public is invited to enjoy a beautiful and unusual tapestry of music provided by Paul Roberts and Jessica Peterson at Sunday Night Unplugged this Sunday evening, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Peterson and Roberts will enchant us with their music on Indian sitar, Native American-style flutes, Chinese guzheng, classical flute, cello banjo, clay bird ocarina, Renaissance cittern and guitar. This special time of music and meditation is a monthly service at St. Patrick’s, provided free of charge to the public.
The program includes Niel Gow’s “Lament,” “Orange Blossom Sauce,” “The Swallow,” English country dances/”Les Folies d’Espagne,” “Raga Kamala Manohari” and Irish jigs.
Niel Gow’s “Lament” is an evocative composition featuring flute and guitar. At the edge of the Craigvinean Forest in Scotland stands a beautiful oak, its moss-covered branches shadowing the River Tay. Under the ancient tree, where the river curves gracefully to meet the forest, is a bench inscribed with these words: “I’ll sit beneath the fiddle tree, with the ghost of Niel Gow next to me.”
Two centuries ago, the beloved Scottish fiddler Gow composed and played music there, the sound of his violin drifting across the river, carrying the lilt of reels and strathspeys. Ever since, the tree has been called Niel Gow’s Oak, or the Fiddle Tree. When Gow’s second wife died, after more than 30 years of marriage, he composed a moving melody — “Lament for the Death of His Second Wife.” Gow died two years after composing the lament, which has become one of his most famous pieces.
“Orange Blossom Sauce” reflects the sublimity of the mountains — an original improvisation played on Chinese guzheng and Native American flute, both of which typically play in the same five-note (pentatonic) scale.
“The Swallow” begins with imaginative bird calls played on clay bird ocarina and progresses to deep, mellow sounds of cello banjo with soaring tones of native flute.
Roberts will demonstrate another of the beautiful instruments from his amazing collection, the cittern, playing “Lady Hammond’s Alman”, composed 400 years ago by John Dowland, an English Renaissance lutenist. “Virgin Pullets” is an English country dance from around the same period.
On flute, Peterson will play “Les Folies d’Espagne” (“The Follies of Spain”) that springs from one theme, La Folia, which goes back to 15th-century Portugal. Because of the theme’s adaptability, it has been incorporated into the musical styles of all ages. In 1701, French composer Marin Marais wrote 32 unique variations on La Folia, each with its own distinct character.
In addition, they will offer an improvisation on sitar and Native American flute, based on “Raga Kamala Manohar” as well as Father Dollard’s “Favorite” and “The Old Flail,” two uplifting Irish jigs, that will conclude the program with flute and guitar.
Sunday Night Uplugged is just what its name suggests, a time to listen to beautiful music, a time to meditate and a time to reconcile our own spirits with the world surrounding us.
“Sunday Night Unplugged is an opportunity for music to resonate from its deepest spiritual essence, rippling sounds of love and peace from soul to soul and beyond,” said Roberts.
“The evening will present a unique combination of two very fine talents in our community. I strongly urge all of our guests to make a special effort to come this Sunday evening and enjoy this musical feast,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Music, Religion, Updates