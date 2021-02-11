Sunday Hispanic ministry offered by Centerpoint Church

By Forrest Bohlen

Centerpoint Church

Centerpoint Church, located at 2750 Cornerstone Drive, offers a weekly Bible teaching and discussion group in Spanish every Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m.

All are welcome.

We meet together for worship/singing time with the mother church, then leave when the sermon in English begins to go to another room for Bible teaching and discussion in Spanish. We pray together and have periodic times of fellowship.

This Sunday, Feb. 14, we are going to begin a study on marriage and the family called “Discovering Your Place in Marriage.” This first session is on “Why do marriages fail?” This is free.

For more information, contact Forrest Bohlen at 731-2205.

Come join us.