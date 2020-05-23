Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’I Faith

By Paulette Heber

Special to The PREVIEW

The Baha’I Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09.

Call-in number: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, May 24, our theme is unity.

The Baha’I Faith is a world religion whose purpose is to unite all people of the world in one universal cause, one common faith.

“The utterance of God is a lamp, whose light is these words: Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch. Deal ye one with another with the utmost love and harmony, with friendliness and fellowship. … So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.” — Baha’u’llah.

To learn more about the Baha’I Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’I Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.

