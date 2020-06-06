Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’I Faith

By Paulette Heber

Baha’I Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’I Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09. Call-in number: (669) 900-6833. Meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, June 7, our theme is faith.

The Baha’I Faith is a world religion whose purpose is to unite all people of the world in one universal cause, one common faith.

“And now I give you a commandment which shall be for a covenant between you and me — that ye have faith; that your faith be steadfast as a rock that no storms can move, that nothing can disturb, and that it endure through all things even to the end …

“As ye have faith, so shall your powers and blessings be.” — Abdu’l Baha.

To learn more about the Baha’I Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’I Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.

