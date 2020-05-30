Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’I Faith

By Paulette Heber

Baha’I Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’I Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09. Call-in number: (669) 900-6833. Meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, May 31, our theme is service.

The Baha’I Faith is a world religion whose purpose is to unite all people of the world in one universal cause, one common faith.

“Strive that your actions day by day may be beautiful prayers.

“Turn towards God, and seek always to do that which is right and noble.

“Enrich the poor, raise the fallen, comfort the sorrowful, bring healing to the sick, reassure the fearful, rescue the oppressed, bring hope to the hopeless, shelter the destitute.” — Abdu’l Baha.

To learn more about the Baha’I Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’I Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.

