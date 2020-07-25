Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’i Faith

By Paulette Heber

Baha’i Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’i Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09. Call-in number: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, July 26, our theme is attributes/virtues.

“O friends!

“Be not careless of the virtues with which ye have been endowed, neither be neglectful of your high destiny …” — Baha’u’llah.

The Baha’i Faith is a world religion whose purpose is to unite all people of the world in one universal cause, one common faith.

To learn more about the Baha’i Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’i Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.