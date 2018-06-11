Summer soccer fun at skills clinic June 11-13

- News
By Dorman Diller
Special to The SUN
Pagosa Youth Soccer in conjunction with the high school Pirate soccer players and coach Lindsey Kurt-Mason invites all 7- to 14-year-olds to participate in a soccer skills clinic.
The clinic will be June 11-13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the high school soccer field. Cost for the three-day clinic is $30. The high school team uses the clinic to raise funds for the high school soccer program.
Some of the skills worked on at the clinic will include shooting, dribbling, chipping, throw-ins, defending, passing, corner kicks, first touch and goalkeeping.
Registration closes the day the clinic begins. For more information or to preregister, you may contact Dorman Diller at 264-4454. Please leave your name, phone number, age, birth year and school grade next fall. Registration forms may be turned in and payments made on the first day of the clinic. Financial assistance is available and no one will be turned away because of the inability to pay. Registration forms may be filled out on the first morning at the field.
Players are encouraged to bring water bottles, shin guards, soccer shoes or tennis shoes, and their soccer ball. Please put your name on the items you bring.
