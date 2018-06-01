Summer Reading Program starts next week

- News
One of our most popular events of the year — the free Summer Reading Program for all ages — starts next Monday, June 4, and runs through July 27. Libraries Rock! is this year’s theme.
Sign up at the desk or register from home on our website to get started and pick up (or print out) your first bingo cards. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.
Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 27, when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. (Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.)
We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to 4 years, children kindergarten through sixth grade, teens and adults.
The Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Examples include a Summer Reading Club for kids; a LEGO contest for all ages; special music events for tweens, teens and adults; and an exotic pet shop that will bring an assortment of reptiles, small animals, birds and invertebrates to the library.
Summer Reading themes will be incorporated into our regular programming, as well. Watch for details and dates in this column every week, or pick up an activities calendar so you don’t miss anything.
Be sure to sign up for the Summer Reading Program next week. It’s fun, it’s educational, and it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books.
Adult education new summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is going to a new summer schedule. As of June 5, it will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Paws to Read on Saturday
Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, Bacchus and Lainey, therapy dogs who love listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.
All-ages movie
Join us Monday, June 4, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, June 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Spanish instruction
Join us for this free basic course next Wednesday, June 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. We will go over double object pronouns.
Teen advisory board
Next Thursday, June 7, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application. Today, May 31, you’ll learn about viruses and malware, and what to do about them. June 7 is email basics. June 14 reviews Consumer Health Complete, the single most comprehensive resource for consumer health content. June 21 is photo editing with GIMP, a free photo editing program that works on PCs and Macs. June 28 reviews tools to protect your privacy online.
New music club
Mark your calendar for a new free adult music club from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, June 7, and again on July 12. To celebrate Libraries Rock! being the Summer Reading Program theme, this music club lets you come to the library to talk music with others.
It’s like a book club, except we listen to music and talk about your favorite artists, albums and songs. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program events and other activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Nonfiction
“Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor” by Yossi Klein Halevi is one Israeli’s attempt to reach beyond the wall that separates Israelis and Palestinians. “Chernobyl” by historian Serhii Plokhy explores the history and people involved in the worst nuclear disaster in history.
CDs
“Dead Girl Running” by Christina Dodo is a mystery set in a remote vacation resort. “The Designs of Lord Randolph Cavanaugh” by Stephanie Laurens is book one of a new series set in Victorian England. “Robert B. Parker’s Old Black Magic” by Ace Atkins is a Spenser mystery. “The Other Lady Vanishes” is a mystery set in 1930s California. “The Crooked Staircase” by Dean Koontz is a Jane Hawk mystery. “The First Family” by Michael Palmer is a medical thriller.
DVDs
“Goodbye Christopher Robin” is a movie exploring the relationship between author A.A. Milne and his famous son. “Identity Thief” is an R-rated comedy. “The Moon Spanners” is a Walt Disney Hayley Mills family thriller. “Fallen” is a documentary honoring police officers who died in the line of duty.
Large print
“The Family Gathering” by Robyn Carr is a Sullivan’s Crossing novel. “The Crooked Staircase” by Dean Koontz is a Jane Hawk mystery. “Dead Girl Running” by Christina Dodo is a mystery set in a remote vacation resort. “Robert B. Parker’s Old Black Magic” by Ace Atkins is a Spenser mystery.
Novels
“A Shout in the Ruins” by Kevin Powers tells the stories of multiple characters affected by the Civil War over 100 years.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Nancy Crouse, Bob Lecour, Nathaniel Lineberry and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“Things turn out well when you work as a team, when you share the ball and when you’re kind to each other.” — Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, 98, chaplain of the NCAA Tournament darlings Loyola-Chicago.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
