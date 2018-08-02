Summer Reading Party

Scene … at the Summer Reading Party at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Friday evening. The party, which celebrated a summer full of reading and activities, offered crafts, food, a cake walk, live music from Tim Sullivan and, of course, prizes. The library gave away several gift cards in addition to the grand prizes. The library’s grand prize for the babies category was an assortment of music toys. The kids and teen categories each had a grand prize winner that received a new ukulele and the adult grand prize winner received a $100 Visa gift card.

Follow these topics: Library, Lifestyle