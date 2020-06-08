Summer native plant walks planned

By Jean Zirnhelt

Weminuche Audubon Society

Join Lake McCullough on Saturday, June 13, in exploring native plants and medicinal herbs of the ponderosa ecosystem. This is the first of three plant walks that she will lead this summer. It will meet at the Gate 3 entrance to the national forest in the Lake Hatcher area. This walk is scheduled to last from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

McCullough’s extensive knowledge of native plants and herbs, and her fun sense of humor, have made her summer plant walks popular. They are a chance to discover the identities and uses of those plants that you pass on the trail. To enable safe social distancing, the number of participants will be limited, and advance registration is required. Please leave dogs at home.

Two additional walks are scheduled for this summer. On July 15, explore subalpine wildflowers, herbs and edible plants of the Continental Divide on the Lobo Overlook Road. On Aug. 15, she will lead a walk on the Fourmile Trail to find medicinal plants and wild edibles.

These free walks are sponsored by the Weminuche Audubon Society. For more information and to register for a walk, email weminuche.audubon@gmail.com.

