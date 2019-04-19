Summer day camp, youth baseball, adult softball registration open

By Darren Lewis

Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer? The Town of Pagosa Springs Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the K.I.D.S. Day Camp is returning.

The camp is open to children ages 5-12. It will start on June 3 and run through Aug. 2. The camp will be offered Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities scheduled for each day will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. All children that are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.

Applications for this program are currently being accepted. Program fees are $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop-in (upon availability) and there is a one-time application fee of $15 per child. Multiple-child discounts are also available. Weekly registrations are required.

For more information about this program, please call the Community Center, 264-4152, ext. 532 or visit the Town of Pagosa Springs website.

Youth baseball

registration ages 6-12

The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for youth baseball for the following divisions: Coach Pitch ages 6-8, Machine Pitch ages 9-10 and Machine Pitch 11-12. Registrations will be accepted online or at the Community Center through May 3.

The cost is $35 per child, which includes hat and team jersey. Practice will start in May and games begin in June.

Adult softball registration

The Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for the 2019 adult men’s and coed softball leagues through May 31.

Registration forms are available at the department office, which is located at the Community Center. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older is eligible to participate in the leagues.

Team registration fees are $250, plus a $30 fee per player. Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Town of Pagosa Springs.

The leagues are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-June. For more information, call 264-4151, ext. 232.

Community Center open on Saturday

The Community Center will be open Saturday, April 20, for open gym. This will be the last Saturday for open gym for the season.

